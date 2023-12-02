Fairyhouse Saturday: Corbetts Cross off mark over fences

Corbetts Cross won what seems sure to prove an informative Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

Trained by Emmet Mullins, he was sent off the 9/4 favourite for last season’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle before crashing through the wing of the final flight when still holding every chance. The six-year-old faced some stern opposition for this second start over fences, with Gordon Elliot’s Three Card Brag, Willie Mullins’ Nick Rockett and Henry de Bromhead’s Monty’s Star all highly thought of. Corbetts Cross (2/1) ultimately won with a bit in hand for Mark Walsh as, jumping the last with a length to find on Three Card Brag who set the pace, he only had to be given a flick to quicken up smartly. He won by three-quarters of a length from Three Card Brag with two and a half lengths back to Monty’s Star.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!