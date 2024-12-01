Fairyhouse review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Fairyhouse on Sunday as Naturally Nimble turned over odds-on favourite Willy De Houelle in the juvenile hurdle.
Naturally Nimble got the better of well-touted three-year-old Willy De Houelle in the Grade 3 Bar One Racing 'Price Boosts Across All Channels' Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
The latter, trained by Willie Mullins and owned by Rich Ricci, brought hurdling experience to the table from his time in France and was sent off the 1/4 favourite on debut for his new connections.
He looked to be going best coming to the last flight but Richie Deegan was yet to play his hand on Joseph O'Brien's Naturally Nimble, who came with a strong late run to get up and score with a length and a half to spare at odds of 33/1. It was his second run over timber after finishing seventh of 21 in a maiden at Punchestown last Saturday.
There was eight and a half lengths further back to Messerschmitt (17/2) in third.
“He disappointed us a little bit last week so we said we’d hunt around here and see. He did it well,” said Deegan.
“They went a good gallop and the race probably fell apart a little bit in front of us and we were there to pick up the pieces. He stayed at it well.
“He was at a high level on the Flat, so hopefully he can keep coming along. He wants that nice ground.”
Naturally Nimble is now a 16/1 chance with Sky Bet for the JCB Triumph Hurdle.
