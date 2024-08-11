Facteur Cheval eyes shot at the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar

Jerome Reynier’s consistent operator has regularly proved himself as one of the best performers at around a mile and he successfully stretched out to nine furlongs at Meydan in the spring when striking on World Cup night in the Dubai Turf.

However, it was while out in the Middle East that the idea of testing the son of Ribchester on dirt first entered the reckoning and after defeats at both Royal Ascot and when a close-up third behind Notable Speech in the Sussex Stakes, California and a change of surface is now calling.

“This horse worked very well, smoothly with a very good action and very fast, when he worked out in Dubai on dirt ahead of the Dubai Turf,” explained Barry Irwin, CEO of Team Valor International, who own the horse in partnership with Gary Barber.

“Ever since we saw that we have been dying to run this horse on dirt – in fact when he did that breeze, Jerome Reynier jokingly said ‘we should be running this horse in the World Cup not the Turf’. We’re aiming him at the Breeders’ Cup Classic and one of two things is going to happen.

“If the ground comes up in his favour, where it is not too fast, he will run in the Prix du Moulin. If the ground is not in favour, he will not run again until the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He has shown he can come off a long rest and do well.”