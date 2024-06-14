Ezeliya still taking it easy after superb Oaks success

Connections of Ezeliya remain in no rush to finalise plans for their Oaks-winning filly.
The Dermot Weld-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner of the Epsom showpiece, beating Dance Sequence by three lengths under Chris Hayes.
Owned by the Aga Khan, the daughter of Dubawi is enjoying a break at his stud following her Classic display.
Weld said: “She’s having a break at the moment, back in Gilltown. We’ll see how she comes on and when she comes back, we’ll make a decision.”
Weld also had news of another smart filly in Elizabeth Jane, who was an impressive winner on her sole start so far last October.
“She’s been very backward this spring, but she’s coming forward nicely. All being well, she’ll run in the Oaks trial at Naas in two weeks’ time,” said the Rosewell House handler.
Weld was speaking after Ghaiyyath’s full-brother Duraji opened his account at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.
The trainer was pleased with what he saw, saying: “He’s a nice colt, he’s progressive. He’s still very immature, both mentally and physically. There is a lot of improvement in this horse.
“Obviously, we’ll have a crack at a stakes race with him next.
“Chris said it took him two furlongs to pull him up. He was off the bridle turning for home but the way he finished out really impressed me. I’d say he’s a colt that will enjoy going a mile and a half.
“He’s still a very immature colt and he won’t be anything until next year as a four-year-old.
“I loved his attitude, loved the way he put his head down and I would expect him to be a stakes horse in the future.
“We’ll have an open mind on him, see how he comes out of the race and then make a decision.”
