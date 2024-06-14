Ezeliya still taking it easy after superb Oaks success

The Dermot Weld-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner of the Epsom showpiece, beating Dance Sequence by three lengths under Chris Hayes.

Owned by the Aga Khan, the daughter of Dubawi is enjoying a break at his stud following her Classic display.

Weld said: “She’s having a break at the moment, back in Gilltown. We’ll see how she comes on and when she comes back, we’ll make a decision.”

Weld also had news of another smart filly in Elizabeth Jane, who was an impressive winner on her sole start so far last October.

“She’s been very backward this spring, but she’s coming forward nicely. All being well, she’ll run in the Oaks trial at Naas in two weeks’ time,” said the Rosewell House handler.