Expert Panel: Saturday Racing including Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury

Who wins the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh? Matt Brocklebank: It’s not a race in which to be backing outsiders, traditionally, but it does look an open renewal and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if there was a shock. Dermot Weld running Elizabeth Jane looks a bit of a tip in itself and she was deeply impressive when landing a Leopardstown maiden over a mile on heavy going on her sole start at two last October. She looked all stamina that day and although comfortably held on her belated return to action in a 10-furlong Listed event at Naas late last month, she was keen and it just looked to be needed. Elizabeth Jane remains a fascinating prospect for a top team and she’s bred for this sort of test, being a daughter of Dubawi out of a half-sister to the likes of Kyprios and Search For A Song. She’s a general 33/1 at the time of writing and I think that’s worth a small interest. Ben Linfoot: The Betfred Oaks form is not looking up to much at present and it’s the Ribblesdale form that could come to the fore with Port Fairy taking on Lava Stream again. Preference is for the Royal Ascot winner who should relish this course and distance given her reserves of stamina and it’s those proven reserves that might just give her the edge over stablemate Content, the choice of Ryan Moore. She looked improved at 10 furlongs behind Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly, but she might’ve been flattered by that and doesn’t look a cast-iron stayer at this trip. Tony McFadden: Content is out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel but she has seemingly taken after her sire, the great Galileo, based on the way she kept on when third behind high-class older rivals Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes on her first attempt at a mile and a quarter at the Curragh last month. Content had lacked the pace to make an impact in the French 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas on her first couple of starts this season, but she raised her game in the Pretty Polly and looks capable of taking another step forward over this even longer trip. Aidan O'Brien runs three, including Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy, but Content is the mount of Ryan Moore.

Are you for or against form pick and favourite It Ain’t Two in the Weatherbys Super Sprint? Matt Brocklebank: I can’t deny the fact I don’t like this race a betting heat but there is always the chance something runs well at a wild price and for that reason I think you’ve got to look beyond the market leader. It Ain’t Two does have a low weight and a red-hot jockey (Oisin Murphy), in her defence, but does she have the natural speed for this sort of test? I’m not entirely convinced and perhaps a horse like Miss Collada will outperform market expectations. Trained by Richard Hannon, with Tom Marquand jocked up, she looks on an upward curve after back-to-back five furlong victories and I liked how she put the race to bed from a couple of colts at Salisbury last time out. Ben Linfoot: She’s obviously highly-respected off a light weight given that Dragon Stakes second does stand out amongst this field. Favourites don’t have a bad recent record in this race and her draw looks good, as well, so there’s plenty to like. However, she has been defeated three times in five races and with so much potential in against her I can see myself taking her on. Tony McFadden: It Ain't Two has finished in the frame at listed level on her last couple of starts so looks the one to beat in the Super Sprint on these terms - she's 7 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - but Time For Sandals was really impressive on debut at Kempton and gets my vote. Time For Sandals won by only a head but scored with more authority than that margin would suggest as she always looked in control after displaying a fine turn of foot to hit the front. She drops back in trip here in a race sure to be run at a frenetic gallop, but the way Time For Sandals travelled on debut suggests she has the pace to cope.

Is Regional a banker dropping in grade in the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes? Matt Brocklebank: It’s basically pan flat but I still think the six furlongs at Newbury takes a bit of getting and on that basis, perhaps Regional could prove vulnerable late on in this. The Commonwealth Cup may be a little bit questionable in terms of genuine Group 1 form but I thought Lake Forest ran a blinder at Ascot, filling the runner-up spot on his first start since bombing out in the Middle Park last September. He’ll probably stay seven furlongs before long but this looks a nice fit for him if coming on for his reappearance run at the Royal meeting and I hope he’s got plenty more to offer into the back end of the summer and autumn. Ben Linfoot: It was a bit of a surprise he didn’t run in the July Cup last weekend due to the ground and connections will want it to dry out as much as possible for him to take his chance here. The penalty makes life a bit more difficult for him but it looks a very good opportunity for him on the basis of his last four or five runs. Perhaps it’s down to the three-year-olds again if he’s to get beaten and I’m looking forward to seeing Elite Status get back on the track. He could be a big threat getting the 5lb considering his excellent win here earlier in the campaign. Tony McFadden: Regional isn't the only runner here who would be well worth his place in Group 1 company in a wide-open sprint division, so I'd hesitate to call him a banker. However, he still gets my vote here as he's a tough and reliable sort whose best form is just about the pick on offer. He signed off last season with a Group 1 victory in the Sprint Cup and ran to a similar level when runner-up in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, underlining that he's a versatile and very smart sprinter.

What are you expecting from Al Aasy on his return in the Listed Steventon Stakes? Matt Brocklebank: That’s a very fair question as he’s had a bit of a reputation in the past but did manage to shake off the Timeform squiggle and he recorded back-to-back wins in the heart of summer last year, including this event. He’d had a run last year, though, and he did end 2023 on a pretty sour note when fifth of eight as the short-priced favourite in Ascot’s Cumberland Lodge Stakes so there has to be a question mark over him again to some degree. Jim Crowley would appear to prefer the three-year-old Alyanaabi if taken at face value and perhaps that tells you all you need to know as he’s ridden Al Aasy in 15 of his 17 lifetime starts. Ben Linfoot: This is a tough one as he likes Newbury, but his record fresh is mixed and maybe he will need a run now he’s seven? Jim Crowley rides Alyanaabi which might be a clue in itself as to the readiness of Al Aasy and though Tom Marquand is a good substitute, this is a horse that looks to take a bit of knowing. It’s a watch and learn play for me and I’ll be interested to see if that dreaded Timeform squiggle re-emerges at some point this season! Tony McFadden: It's well established by now that Al Aasy isn't one you'd want to be trusting at a short price, but he clearly has plenty of ability and, at the likely prices, I'd probably rather take the chance that he's on a going day rather than siding with Alyanaabi at odds-on. However, with lots of action on Saturday, this isn't a race I'll be dwelling on for long.

