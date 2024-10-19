Expensive new recruit Palladium could stay on the Flat

Nicky Henderson isn't ruling out a Flat campaign, trip to Australia or even a stallion career for his big-money recruit Palladium.
The German Derby winner, bought for 1.4m euros at the Arc Sales in France earlier this month, was installed towards the head of the JCB Triumph Hurdle betting after news broke he'd been sent to be trained at Seven Barrows.
However, in our stable tour, currently exclusively available to Sporting Life Plus customers, the handler insisted all the cards remain on the table for the colt.
"He has attracted a lot of attention after his purchase," Henderson said.
"He can have a bit of time off. He will have a go over hurdles this winter but it is wrong to say he has specifically been bought to go jumping. He has been bought as a racehorse, be it Flat or jumping, and also with potential to be a stallion.
"Somebody said there was an underbidder who was going to take him to the Melbourne Cup so why shouldn’t we? Anything is possible."
