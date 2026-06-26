Expensive 2.5 million guineas filly Alpinara delivers at Doncaster

A full-sister to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista, the daughter of Frankel was sent off the 4/5 favourite for Sir Mark Prescott and David Egan in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes over a mile and a half.

Due to the hot weather the race kicked off a morning card on Town Moor at 10:15 and, in glorious sunshine on a blue-sky day, Alpinara wasted no time in getting her maiden won.

Only seventh over a mile at Newbury on her only previous start at two, Alpinara improved a great deal for moving up in trip and she travelled all over the front-running Green Area with the pair clear.

Once she mastered that rival in the final quarter mile it was left to the staying-on Brunhilde to mount the final challenge, but Alpinara was away and gone and, kept up to her work by Egan, she got the job done by three-and-a-quarter lengths.