Exeter Friday reports and free replays

A review of the action from Friday's feature meeting at Exeter.

Teague walks over on chasing 'debut' Grade One winning hurdler Captain Teague made a triumphant return without jumping a fence to hand Paul Nicholls a second winner on the Exeter card after being handed a walkover in the ICL Conscious Of Our Impact ‘Future Stars’ Silver Bowl Novices’ Chase. With the field reduced to two after Deafening Silence was declared a non-runner last season’s Challow Hurdle winner was left as the sole runner in the race after his only other rival Daring Plan was taken out minutes before the start. Although frustrated not to get Captain Teague started over fences Nicholls insisted he understood the decisions taken by his rivals not to run. Nicholls said: “It is frustrating for everybody. I can see why Sue (Gardner) has changed her mind as at the end of the day the welfare of the horses must come first.

We would have all loved to have a good field and if the ground would have been good to soft, which you normally get, you would have had a 10 runner field. “It is no one’s fault, it is just how the weather has played a part this year. We have had a wet September and October, which is usually dry, and this time of year it is normally wet, but it has gone the other way. “From my point of view he is fine and both he, and the other two horses, can go somewhere else. It is disappointing for people who support the game, but they have to realise it is nobody’s fault and the most important thing is that the horses must come first.”

Sorceleur leads over the last

Sorceleur scores for Ditcheat team Sorceleur could be in line for a quick turn around at Wincanton on Saturday after getting the ball rolling for Nicholls in the goskydive.com Novices’ Hurdle. Having suffered an odds-on reversal on his hurdles debut at the track last month the Saint Des Saints gelding was not to suffer the same fate on this occasion. Although pressed late on in the extended two miles test by Wellington Arch the 1/4 favourite had more than enough in hand to repel the Jonjo O’Neill-trained runner by three lengths. Nicholls said: “We knew he would come on for that first run and that bit of experience. He has jumped very well. He was quite novicey when we first started with him so I was pleased with that. “He wasn’t good enough the first time out, simple as. We just need to find somewhere else to give him more experience and get him handicapped as he is a big green horse. He is a nice little horse and he is in at Wincanton on Saturday. It is a £15,000 race and it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if we did that.”

Baxter excited after Hijack wins Owner Alan Baxter described Skyjack Hijack as ‘a bit special’ after supplying him with his 150th winner to move a step closer to an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival following a facile success in the Southwest Solutions Novices’ Hurdle. Arriving on the back of handicap wins at Cartmel, Perth, Aintree and Newcastle the Jennie Candlish-trained six year old made light work of his double penalty dropped back into novice hurdle company with a stylish front running victory to bring up his five-timer. Jumping impressively out in front the 13/8 favourite gradually wound matters up from the sharp end in the extended two miles five furlong contest under Jonjo O’Neill to put both his chief market rivals Jack Black and Captain Bellamy under pressure turning in. As Jack Black waved the white flag it was left to fellow hurdling debutant Captain Bellamy to try and make a fist of it during the closing stages, however he was unable to make any impression on the gelded son of Jet Away who powered on resolutely to score by 26 lengths.

Baxter said: “He is a bit special. What a star he has been. He has just got better and better. He loves the ground as he is a good ground horse and he just gallops and gallops. His jumping has got better and better. Today he has improved again and that was a career best. “The double penalty didn’t worry me and the ground didn’t worry me. He was just up against better quality horses today. It is a special day for me as that is my 150th winner and I think we will be celebrating.” And a trip to Cheltenham for the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 14th beckons for Skyjack Hijack according to Baxter. He added: “He has come up against two good horses and he has won it very well. I will have a chat with Jennie and Alan (O’ Keeffe, assistant), but there is an Albert Bartlett trial at Cheltenham next month and you have got to be thinking of having a crack at that. “He will need a break as we have run him right through the summer so he will need a couple of months off. You never know if they will go at Cheltenham so my thinking is run him in the trial and if he shapes well there we can then give him a break and go for the big one.”