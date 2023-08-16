Exclusive inside track from connections ahead of the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday

David O'Meara - Summerghand:

"He was withdrawn at the start of the Stewards' Cup which was frustrating but he's had his stalls test now and is an intended runner on Saturday, the ground drying up a bit would probably be in his favour. The St Wilfrid is a valuable race in its own right and we've won it three times in the past. Summerghand has run well in it a couple of times before too so we know he handles the track. He's nine now but still has plenty of enthusiasm."

Nigel Tinkler - Dakota Blue:

"The intention is to run Dakota Blue on Saturday. He's come out of Goodwood well and is absolutely fine. We know he handles the course and although we don't quite know where we want to be drawn, but as long as we're drawn where the pace is we'll be happy. The more cut in the ground the better for him really. It's tough for a three-year-old but you get the weight allowance and we're confident of a good run as it's possibly not a great St Wilfrid this year."

Grant Tuer - Sophia's Starlight:

"We're undecided and still probably just 50-50 at the moment. We've an entry in the Listed race at Pontefract too and we're going to bypass that and might go to York next week for the fillies' race instead. So we're in the balance as it stands."