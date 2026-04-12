Evolutionist franks Fillies' Mile form with French Guineas trial success at ParisLongchamp

Green Spirit and Narissa had finished second and third respectively behind Diamond Necklace in the Marcel Boussac on Arc weekend and while that form wasn’t done many favours here, Evolutionist was effectively franking the Fillies’ Mile success of Diamond Necklace’s Aidan O'Brien stable companion Precise, who had the Burke filly back in third when winning the Newmarket Group 1 in October.

Ceramic set a fierce gallop in the one-mile feature, no doubt looking to make it a true test for Christopher Head stablemate Green Spirit (8/11 favourite), but the market leader failed to pick up when asked for an effort in the straight, and it was Shane Foley aboard Evolutionist who powered home late to beat the Francis Graffard-trained Narissa by a comfortable two and a half lengths.

Karl Burke has enjoyed some of his finest days as a trainer plundering Group races in France and the Middleham man struck gold again at Longchamp with Evolutionist in the Prix De La Grotte, a traditional pointer for the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches back over this course and distance next month.

Night Of Thunder filly Evolutionist isn’t certain to stay a mile and a half on pedigree but stamina appeared to win her the day at Longchamp and, having clearly trained on well from two to three, a shot at the French Guineas prior to the Prix Diane over 10 furlongs looks highly likely now she’s proven on the track.

Burke, who saddled Liberty Lane to finish only fifth behind Andre Fabre's Casapueblo in a Listed race earlier on the card, said on Sky Sports Racing: “I’m very, very happy. We’ve run a few nice horses this last 10 days or so and a few have disappointed. I don’t think the string is in top form, put it that way, but it’s nice to see her do that.

“Shane said she outstayed them and we always knew she is going to stay a mile and a quarter for sure, but she’s not slow either. She quickened up well there and galloped through the line.

“She was fairly fit but will improve for the run. We’ve done a fair bit of work but most racehorses will improve after a long break.

“I think we’ve got some interesting conversations to have with the owners and the team, Shane as well. She’ll definitely turn up in one of them, whether it’s Newmarket or here… I would say that’s favourite at the moment (a return to Longchamp) but what I would say is that she’s nearly certain to turn up for the Diane.

“You’d have to say that Laurens was a bigger unit than this filly but she’s a very good filly and we’re delighted to have her.”

Evolutionist was cut to 20/1 by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 3.