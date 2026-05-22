Eve Johnson Houghton targets Champions Day with Zavateri

Zavateri is on the comeback trail after injury and will be aimed at QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot in October.
A leading juvenile in 2025, Zavateri won his first four starts - with the highlight being his defeat of Gstaad in the Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh in September - before finishing fourth in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Zavateri returned to action in the Greenham Stakes, finishing second, in his prep race for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket only to suffer what was described by his trainer, Eve Johnson Houghton, as 'a minor setback' ruling him out of both the English Classic and the Irish equivalent.
Speaking on Racing TV after saddling a winner at Goodwood, Johnson Houghton gave an update on Zavateri's progress and connections' revised plans.
"He's great," she said. "He's started being outside so we're ready, hopefully, to come back here in July / August.
"We're aiming for the Sussex although we might go to the Lennox, not quite sure which way we'll go yet but we're aiming, probably, at the QEII [Queen Elizabeth II Stakes] on Champions Day."
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