Evan Williams keen to get Libberty Hunter and MInella Missile started

The eight-year-old enjoyed a solid novice chasing campaign last season, winning twice before placing second in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham and then third in the Grade One Maghull at Aintree.

The Haldon Gold Cup had been mentioned as an opening run for this term, but after a dry autumn and early winter, the ground at Exeter was too quick for him to line up in the race.

The gelding holds entries across the next two weekends at both Cheltenham and Ascot, but the weather will be pivotal, as soft ground is required for him to make his seasonal debut.

“He’s absolutely grand, but like everyone else, we’re just looking for a little drop of rain,” said Williams.

“He’s a soft ground horse, he’s entered all over the weekend but he needs soft ground, so we won’t run until we get some rain. We’re not panicking, but it would be nice to get him started.”

Williams has another smart horse in Minella Missile, who won two hurdle starts last season but has not been seen on the track since.

The latter of those two victories came at Grade Two level in the Hyde Novices’ Hurdle, where he defeated subsequent Grade One victor Captain Teague before a setback interrupted his career.

The six-year-old is ready to make a comeback, but although he would not want the ground as soft as Libberty Hunter, he still needs at least some rain to fall before he returns.

“He’s ready to run, he is a horse who wouldn’t want it too soft but it’s the same sort of situation with him, he still needs a drop of rain before we start him somewhere,” said Williams.

“He’s ready and he could do with running somewhere, we’ll keep an eye on Newbury now in about two weeks’ time. Like all winter horses, he’s just waiting for a splash of rain.”