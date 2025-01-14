Evan Williams considering Clarence House for Libberty Hunter

Evan Williams is pondering whether to test Libberty Hunter against Jonbon and Energumene in Saturday's BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
The nine-year-old made an impressive return to action when winning a handicap chase at Cheltenham from a mark of 144 and now connections are set dip their toes in deeper waters.
“Entering him for Ascot was a sensible option. We’ll definitely look at it," said the trainer. “He did it very well last time. The big two are special horses who win Champion Chases, and there’s a huge gap from Handicaps to Graded races and we definitely will look at trying to plug the gap."
Williams believes there is more to come from Libberty Hunter, as he decides whether to roll the dice this weekend with a trip to the Game Spirit at Newbury next month the other option under consideration.
"I do think he’s a Cheltenham horse and more, the question is whether in the Champion Chase or a handicap. So we have either to take on the opposition on Saturday or wait for Newbury and face Sir Gino. I am damned if I do and damned if I don’t!" he smiled.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.