Evan Williams considering Clarence House for Libberty Hunter

The nine-year-old made an impressive return to action when winning a handicap chase at Cheltenham from a mark of 144 and now connections are set dip their toes in deeper waters.

“Entering him for Ascot was a sensible option. We’ll definitely look at it," said the trainer. “He did it very well last time. The big two are special horses who win Champion Chases, and there’s a huge gap from Handicaps to Graded races and we definitely will look at trying to plug the gap."

Williams believes there is more to come from Libberty Hunter, as he decides whether to roll the dice this weekend with a trip to the Game Spirit at Newbury next month the other option under consideration.

"I do think he’s a Cheltenham horse and more, the question is whether in the Champion Chase or a handicap. So we have either to take on the opposition on Saturday or wait for Newbury and face Sir Gino. I am damned if I do and damned if I don’t!" he smiled.