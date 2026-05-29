Estrange makes seasonal return in Lester Piggott Stakes at Carlisle

David O'Meara is hoping Estrange can pick up a Group 1 this season as she starts her campaign at Carlisle on Saturday, ground permitting.
Underfoot conditions have been important to Estrange throughout a career that has seen her win four of her seven starts and twice finish second at the highest level.
Estrange is scheduled to run in the hastily re-arranged Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott Fillies Stakes where she will face seven rivals and O'Meara told the Nick Luck Daily podcast that he has been happy with her preparation.
"She seems very well. She wintered back at Cheveley Park [owners] after the end of her season and then came back to us looking great and has been in good form since.
"We were happy with her season. She won her Group 2 and in both Group 1s she contested, she was second. She ran a lovely race at York behind Minnie Hauk on ground we feel isn't her optimum - she does like a little bit of ease in the ground - then at Ascot she ran a good race behind Kalpana although she did meet a little bit of traffic through the race.
"We'd be keen to allow her a good crack at winning a Group 1 and tomorrow is the first step on that road."
Estrange's participation, though, may well depend on the state of the ground but O'Meara is hopeful conditions will allow the mare to line up.
"I believe they're watering pretty well, it could dry out a touch between Friday and Saturday but there is rain hovering around Carlisle; hopefully some of it hits," he said.
If all goes well on Saturday, Estrange could follow a similar path to last season with one notable exception as the Pretty Polly Stakes over 10 furlongs at the Curragh could be on the agenda if the ground is suitable.
O'Meara revealed that Estrange was recently handed an entry in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October.
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