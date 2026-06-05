Epsom tips: World Pool Derby day preview

Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of Derby day at Epsom and provides his World Pool selections.
World Pool to make an Epsom splash with mudlarks to the fore
Derby day is here again with all the usual hoopla and a few extra angles.
Epsom are predicting a much bigger crowd than last year – which wouldn’t be hard – and a range of new attractions designed to get the party started.
The eight-race card has a welcome addition with a Coronation Cup that pits last year’s world champion against the horse who beat him on this day twelve months ago.
Friday’s conditions didn’t seem as soft as seemed likely earlier this week, though the World Pool could be more like a sizeable lake come Saturday afternoon if Epsom catches the worst of the weather the Met Office are predicting.
Time will tell if the mudlarks are in their element, but another eight-race card features something for most tastes, with four big handicaps and a couple of G3s that provide some tantalising punting puzzles.
4.00: Betfred Derby (2400m)
Thinking outside the box is essential in WP punting, but the 2026 Derby box looks filled with several very strong contenders at or near the top of the market.
File followers will be aware that BENVENUTO CELLINI has long been my main hope, but his price and my confidence will start to drift if the rain arrives in a major way.
A keen weather watch looks essential, then, but stablemate PIERRE BONNARD looks ready to peak at the right time and the highly progressive MALTESE CROSS and JAMES J BRADDOCK look likely lads for anyone trying to snag the big race Quinella.
1.30: Tattenham Corner Stakes (1400m)
How much rain will fall ahead of Never So Brave’s bid to land a race where the weights are bang in his favour?
A G1 winner without a penalty in G3 company, he deserves to be a short price at his best, but his keen-going style could be compromised if the ground turns soft and ALCANTOR appeals as a very solid win and place alternative.
Very smart for Andre Fabre and a close fourth in the G1 Prix du Moulin last September, this lad seemed a bit too fresh in front on his Joseph O’Brien debut, but he should be back on song here and further rain would be all in his favour.
2.05: Princess Elizabeth Stakes (1700m)
I do like the shape of this G3, especially if the rain arrives in buckets.
There isn’t a more dangerous soft ground filly around around than SPARKS FLY, who has won twelve times at home and abroad when the mud is flying, and she ran a belter for third in this twelve months ago despite a tough trip.
A fine fourth against high-class males at Chester ought to set David Loughnane’s stable star up perfectly to go very close in this less demanding affair, while the progressive PINA SONATA was impressive on her Kempton reappearance and she looks the one for saver and Quinella purposes.
2.40: Coronation Cup (2400m)
A few of my Saturday summaries could be out of kilter if it doesn’t rain and, even if it does, last year’s world’s best turf horse CALANDAGAN might just be much too good in a race where the sponsors Coolmore hold the tactical key.
Illinois looks set to make the pace for Lambourn and last year’s winner Jan Brueghel, with the progressive Convergent in behind, and Barzalona will be hoping to swoop late just as he did when winning five G1s on the French raider in 2025.
But BAY CITY ROLLER and Oisin Murphy could be the one to fly under the World Pool radar as a value Quinella contender here.
True, he has a fair bit to find at the weight,s but he’s run two excellent races this spring and if the ground turns soft he can record another career best and give the established stars much more to think about than the British market suggests.
3.15: Betfred Dash (1000m)
History suggests the draw isn’t a major factor in the fastest sprint handicap of the season and that makes this a puzzle with a huge number of potential solutions.
That said, LEXINGTON BLITZ and ECLAIRAGE are both worth keeping an eye on.
This is one of the few major 1000m contests that have eluded sprint king Robert Cowell but he comes four handed in his bid to put that right and Lexington Blitz, second in the Three-Year-Old Dash last year and fresh from a very impressive Goodwood success, is surely going to give his supporters another excellent run for their money from gate 10.
Any number of this field can blaze through fast early fractions and Eclairage is rapid.
This Irish filly looked better than ever at Navan last month, showing terrific speed under a 7lb claimer, and she should make for a great sight blazing away with Billy Loughnane aboard for the first time.