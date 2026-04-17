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Latest going ahead of the Betfred Derby at Epsom
Epsom - first meeting pushed back one week

Epsom opening meeting pushed back one week owing to watering issues

By Mike Vince
Horse Racing
Fri April 17, 2026 · 2h ago

The Spring Meeting at Epsom, due to take place next Tuesday, has been put back a week due to watering issues.

In a statement the track has confirmed the week long delay saying “Having discovered a burst in the irrigation system, watering has not been able to take place since Monday and a solution that would have allowed it to recommence on Sunday in time for racing has met with a technical issue.It is not expected watering can start again before next Tuesday at the earliest”.

The feature race will remain the Betfred Blue Riband Trial. It’s the only days racing at the track before the Betfred Derby Meeting on the first weekend in June.

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/ayr-18th-apr/r-7%7C35498702.1435

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