Epsom opening meeting pushed back one week owing to watering issues

In a statement the track has confirmed the week long delay saying “Having discovered a burst in the irrigation system, watering has not been able to take place since Monday and a solution that would have allowed it to recommence on Sunday in time for racing has met with a technical issue.It is not expected watering can start again before next Tuesday at the earliest”.

The feature race will remain the Betfred Blue Riband Trial. It’s the only days racing at the track before the Betfred Derby Meeting on the first weekend in June.