Epsom opening meeting pushed back one week owing to watering issues

The Spring Meeting at Epsom, due to take place next Tuesday, has been put back a week due to watering issues.
In a statement the track has confirmed the week long delay saying “Having discovered a burst in the irrigation system, watering has not been able to take place since Monday and a solution that would have allowed it to recommence on Sunday in time for racing has met with a technical issue.It is not expected watering can start again before next Tuesday at the earliest”.
The feature race will remain the Betfred Blue Riband Trial. It’s the only days racing at the track before the Betfred Derby Meeting on the first weekend in June.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.