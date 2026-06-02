Epsom going latest and Betfred Derby betting

The going at Epsom is now on the easy side of good after 30mm of rain on Tuesday.

20mm fell through to 9am and two more hefty showers delivered a further 5mm each later in the day, more than was forecast. Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper told Racing TV on Tuesday afternoon: “We’ve just had another sharp shower of 5mm with some hail attached to it. It was all very dramatic We had a similar shower at about 9am this morning and that follows about 20mm of rain from midnight to around 6am. So we’re up to 30 millimetres in the day. “I was speaking to my contact in the Met Office this time yesterday afternoon who echoed what his colleagues had said really on a daily call since Friday which was it was shaping up to be almost a ten millimetres of rain event. “Admittedly there was the possibility that if the heavy pulses kicked in it could get up to the 15 or 20 mark. So It’s beyond what probably what we were expecting but not to a degree that I’d say crikey the forecast was completely wrong. “We were working on ten guaranteed, possibly 15 to 20, but probably not 30."