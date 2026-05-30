Epsom expect rain in build-up to Betfred Derby Festival

Epsom are expecting a dry weekend as final preparations begin for the Befred Derby Festival - but rain is in the forecast for next week.
Long serving Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper described the ground as good, good to firm in places on Saturday as the six-day entries were made for Friday, including the Betfred Oaks.
The first rain is forecast Monday evening through to Tuesday morning.
On the Racing Admin site, the track noted: “Met Office currently suggesting this front could produce 5-10mm. Thereafter the week remains unsettled, with showers possible most days, much of which will be light in nature. Temperatures will be in the late teens/early 20s all week.”
In terms of watering 20mm in total was applied Monday to Friday this week with another 5mm added to the entire course on Saturday. The track will be left on Sunday before officials review the situation on Monday.
That’s the day when Saturday’s card takes shape with confirmations and entries, and for the first time the Betfred Derby has 72 hour declarations, meaning the final field for the Blue Riband will be finalised on Wednesday.
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