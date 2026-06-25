Epsom Dash winner Naana’s Shadow bids to follow up at York

Trainer Katie Scott is hoping Naana’s Shadow can follow up her Epsom Dash heroics with fresh success at York.
Nanna’s Shadow confirmed she is a speedster on the upgrade with victory by three parts of a length on Derby Day.
Now the three-year-old daughter of Havana Grey, owned by Summerstorm Bloodstock, is being aimed at another valuable sprint prize – the £65,000 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dash.
Scott, who trains from Stables Cottage in the Scottish Borders, said: “She’s come out of Epsom really well. Everything’s been very smooth.
"It was a huge day for us. We are a small yard; we’ve only got 20 horses in training. So, just even to be going to these big meetings is amazing. Then to be coming away with a win is fantastic. It means so much to us.
“She’s still a bit to go to be the best we’ve trained because we’ve got Luna (A Inbhir Nis) in the yard – but I’d say she’ll be the fastest.”
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Naana’s Shadow is drawn five in a 15-strong field and will be partnered by reigning champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who also rode her at Epsom.
It’s the grey filly’s second appearance at York this season, having finished third behind Fortification and Stargazed in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap at the Dante Festival.
She will face both those rivals again on Saturday, but Scott is optimistic Naana’s Shadow can turn the form around.
The trainer said: “I think we have improved and she was new to the yard at that point, so we’ve got to know her better. We’ll give it our best shot anyway.”
The current going description on the Knavesmire is good to firm, good in places and there is the possibility of thundery showers in the area tomorrow.
But Naana’s Shadow’s form suggests she is versatile when it comes to underfoot conditions.
Scott said: “She won on quick ground at Catterick. To be honest, we were worried about soft ground going into Epsom and she handled it really well. Sometimes you’ve just got to run them to find out. And because we’ve got the same jockey on, he’ll be able to give us an idea of what she felt better on.”
The entire seven-race card on Saturday is sponsored by Al Basti Equiworld Dubai, with the action beginning at 13:20 with two-year-old novices’ contest.
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