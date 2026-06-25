Epsom Dash winner Naana’s Shadow bids to follow up at York

Trainer Katie Scott is hoping Naana’s Shadow can follow up her Epsom Dash heroics with fresh success at York.

Nanna’s Shadow confirmed she is a speedster on the upgrade with victory by three parts of a length on Derby Day. Now the three-year-old daughter of Havana Grey, owned by Summerstorm Bloodstock, is being aimed at another valuable sprint prize – the £65,000 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dash. Scott, who trains from Stables Cottage in the Scottish Borders, said: “She’s come out of Epsom really well. Everything’s been very smooth. "It was a huge day for us. We are a small yard; we’ve only got 20 horses in training. So, just even to be going to these big meetings is amazing. Then to be coming away with a win is fantastic. It means so much to us. “She’s still a bit to go to be the best we’ve trained because we’ve got Luna (A Inbhir Nis) in the yard – but I’d say she’ll be the fastest.”

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