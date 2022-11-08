Epatante is 8/11 with the sponsors to win the Betfair Fighting Fifth for a third time.
Nicky Henderson's mare dead-headed with Not So Sleepy in the race last season before going to win the Grade One Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle and Betway Aintree Hurdle. She was also second to Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
Stablemate and brilliant Sky Bet Supreme winner Consitution Hill also holds an entry at Newcastle but is expected to head to Ascot instead. In his absence the progressive Knappers Hill would seem the main danger to the favourite.
Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ‘’From a sponsors point of view, it would be fantastic if Constitution Hill were to show up here, but early indications from his trainer suggest that last year’s dead-heater, and two time winner of the race, Epatante, will defend her crown and be the sole Seven Barrows representative.’’
‘’Knappers Hill would be a fascinating runner and his Champion Hurdle credentials would be very well tested by the mare’’
The Betfair Fighting Fifth - Sponsors Odds: 8/11 Epatante, 5/2 Constitution Hill, 4/1 Knappers Hill, 6/1 Sceau Royal, 8/1 Not So Sleepy, Pied Piper, 12/1 Tommy's Oscar, 16/1 Glory And Fortune, Santa Rossa, 40/1 Sizing Pottsie, 66/1 Voix Du Reve, 80/1 For Pleasure
