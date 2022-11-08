Epatante is 8/11 with the sponsors to win the Betfair Fighting Fifth for a third time.

Nicky Henderson's mare dead-headed with Not So Sleepy in the race last season before going to win the Grade One Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle and Betway Aintree Hurdle. She was also second to Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Stablemate and brilliant Sky Bet Supreme winner Consitution Hill also holds an entry at Newcastle but is expected to head to Ascot instead. In his absence the progressive Knappers Hill would seem the main danger to the favourite.