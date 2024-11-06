Envoi Allen camp excited by prospect of King George bid

“He’s a marvellous horse and we’ve been so lucky with him and A Plus Tard and Allaho, the three of them have been real stars.”

“He’s a 10-year-old now and he’s won that race at Down Royal twice now and was just beat on the line in it last year (by Gerri Colombe). He’s danced a lot of dances and he’s had some tough days as well, but it looks like he’s come back in good form.

Thompson was unable to make the trip to Down Royal as he attended a school reunion, but was nonetheless thrilled with the result.

Henry de Bromhead’s 10-year-old proved the fire still very much burns brightly in Northern Ireland, getting the better of a protracted duel with Hewick to lift the Ladbrokes Champion Chase for a second time.

Envoi Allen disappointed as a leading fancy for the 2022 King George, coming home a tailed off last of seven finishers in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

However, De Bromhead indicated on Saturday that another trip across the Irish Sea could come under consideration and Thompson would be happy to head to Kempton.

“He owes us nothing and if Henry believes he should go for the King George, I’d be happy to,” Thompson went on.

“There’s nothing I like better on a Boxing Day than going to the King George and last year was exciting with Allaho, who I thought for a few seconds might go and win (finished third).

“Henry reckons Envoi had some issues when he ran in it two years ago. We’ll do whatever he thinks is right, but the King George would be great.”

With A Plus Tard and Allaho retired and Thompson deciding against reinvesting in young stock this season, the Cheveley Park silks will be carried by a smaller National Hunt team this winter.

However, Thompson believes there is plenty to look forward to, adding: “We’ve still got Sir Gerhard and Grangeclare West and Ferny Hollow. With this group of horses we bought, I think we’ve won 26 Grade Ones and I’m still hoping we can get to the magic 30 with them.

“We’ve got a couple of younger ones like Mahons Way and Tullyhill, and Classic Getaway is in the mix as well. It’s a nine-strong squad and we’ve absolutely loved this phase since 2019 when we started getting some good wins (over jumps), it’s been brilliant.

“We haven’t bought any more at this stage. I’m not ruling it out for the future, as I enjoy it a lot and the family enjoy it, but Cheveley Park is predominantly a Flat operation and the jumping was something my father and I decided to try and he’s not around obviously now.

“That’s not to say we won’t have another go in the future, but not in the short term.”

