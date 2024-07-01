Energumene recovering well from tendon injury

Energumene is recovering well from the injury that curtailed a Champion Chase hat-trick bid, with connections determined to return the dual Cheltenham Festival hero to the racecourse this winter.

Owned by Brighton chief Tony Bloom, the former king of the two-mile chasing division was denied the chance to become a three-time winner at National Hunt racing’s showpiece event when suffering a leg injury last autumn which ruled him out of the whole 2023-24 campaign. However, there are positive signs from Closutton, with the 10-year-old – who has won 12 of his 15 career starts – enjoying some time at grass before the tune-up process ahead of the new season begins later in the summer. “I bumped into Willie at Royal Ascot and Energumene has been out on grass since June 12, which is a great sign,” said Sean Graham, Bloom’s racing manager. “The tendon injury he had wasn’t a serious one, but we took no risk with it whatsoever. He had six weeks of box rest and then was scanned. The scan showed the injury was healing, so he had some more box rest before we scanned him again, which showed further healing and the injury had got better again.