Energumene poised for Hilly Way comeback at Cork

“So far this year we’ve had no setbacks and we’re all set to go down to Mallow, or Cork as we call it now.”

“It just brings it into focus when you see the success of the John Durkan the other day. Energumene will probably miss Christmas and probably go for the Clarence House or the Dublin Racing Festival and on to Cheltenham, all being well.

“The Hilly Way always clashed with the John Durkan, but now you either run in the Hilly Way or you run at Christmas. It’s very tight and I’m wondering is there a question to move the whole meeting forward a week or so, it might benefit the Hilly Way, it might benefit Cork and it might benefit Irish racing,” said Mullins.

Due to its position in the calendar, Mullins is then considering the Clarence House Chase – the contest in which Energuemene featured in one of the most memorable races of recent seasons when beaten by Shishkin in 2022.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old missed the whole of last season through injury and will be bidding for a third win in the feature race in Mallow.

Dinoblue also looks likely to return in the Hilly Way but El Fabiolo has had a setback and is unlikely to be out much before the Dublin Racing Festival, with Mullins considering him as a possible for the Ryanair this season.

Mullins expects his current champion hurdler State Man to take a step forward from a rare defeat in the Morgiana Hurdle last weekendc

“State Man ran a cracker. I was very happy where he was turning for home. He looked very big three weeks ago and I was worried I wouldn’t have him ready for the weekend,” he said.

“He probably went there a little heavy but like in the John Durkan, I thought all mine were a little bit backward. At the second last I was delighted that he was challenging and got in front, that will blow the cobwebs away and leave him right for Christmas, he’ll follow the same path as last year.”

Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner Majborough is going chasing, despite his tender years.

“Majborough is going novice chasing. We’re caught between a rock and a hard place with him as a four-year-old turning five, so it was decided he would go novice chasing,” said Mullins.

“I said to JP (McManus, owner) the first day, he looked a fully-fledged chaser already as he was such a big and mature horse and I’m looking forward to seeing him over fences, even this young.

“I never mind if they start at two or two and a half miles but I think he’s going to be a two-miler but he might develop into a Gold Cup-type horse later in his career. He’s an exciting one but he’ll want a dig in the ground.”

One dark horse for the season is It’s For Me, a smart bumper performer two years ago who won on his hurdling debut from Caldwell Potter before being forced to miss the remainder of the season

Mullins said: “I’m really looking forward to getting him out over fences, he jumps well. His last form over hurdles was fantastic, his work at home was better after that and I’m just really looking forward to getting him out. He missed Christmas last year and the rest of the season but I think he’ll make into a real decent novice chaser.

Impaire Et Passe is another going novice chasing for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, making his debut on Saturday at Fairyhouse.

Last season’s Champion Bumper winner Jasmin De Vaux disappointed at Punchestown but looks another nice prospect for the ‘Double Green’ team

Grand National winner I Am Maximus will follow a tried-and-tested route back to Liverpool.