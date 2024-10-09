Emmet Mullins set to run two in Cesarewitch

The Grand National-winning handler saddled stable stalwart The Shunter to plunder the prestigious handicap 12 months ago and joining the defending champion on the Rowley Mile is relative yard newcomer Jacovec Cavern, who caught the eye at Galway when second on his stable bow.

Owned by the Turner family, this race has always been high-up on the five-year-old’s list of priorities and he will have the assistance of Hayley Turner when he forms part of Mullins’ raiding party at the weekend.

Mullins: “It was a great day last year. I thought Jacovec Cavern made a good first start for us at Galway and hopefully we can eke out a bit more improvement. He stayed two miles well at Galway, but this is a higher class of race and even more of a stamina test, so for such a strong traveller that could be a slight worry. Hopefully he can overcome it.

“To be fair to the Turners, when they sent him to me this was always the first aim, so fingers crossed it is now upon us and we can go there with no hiccups.

“It’s great to have Hayley on board, she has such great experience riding there and hopefully he can do the business.”