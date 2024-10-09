Emmet Mullins set to run two in Cesarewitch

Emmet Mullins is set to launch a two-pronged assault on Saturday's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch as he bids to win the Newmarket showpiece for the second successive season.
The Grand National-winning handler saddled stable stalwart The Shunter to plunder the prestigious handicap 12 months ago and joining the defending champion on the Rowley Mile is relative yard newcomer Jacovec Cavern, who caught the eye at Galway when second on his stable bow.
Owned by the Turner family, this race has always been high-up on the five-year-old’s list of priorities and he will have the assistance of Hayley Turner when he forms part of Mullins’ raiding party at the weekend.
Mullins: “It was a great day last year. I thought Jacovec Cavern made a good first start for us at Galway and hopefully we can eke out a bit more improvement. He stayed two miles well at Galway, but this is a higher class of race and even more of a stamina test, so for such a strong traveller that could be a slight worry. Hopefully he can overcome it.
“To be fair to the Turners, when they sent him to me this was always the first aim, so fingers crossed it is now upon us and we can go there with no hiccups.
“It’s great to have Hayley on board, she has such great experience riding there and hopefully he can do the business.”
The Shunter has been seen on many occasions during his long and distinguished career, but has been conspicuous by his absence since claiming this prize last year – running just once over hurdles since.
Fast ground has frustratingly seen the 11-year-old sat on the sidelines while the Chester Cup and Royal Ascot took place, but with some autumnal cushion set to greet him at Headquarters, Mullins is optimistic of another bold showing.
“The Shunter has never let us down,” he continued. “It’s been a tricky campaign for him, he’s been on the go most of the year, the ground has just been too fast for him – at Chester it was good to firm and we had to pull him out and it was the same at Royal Ascot.
“He got a bit of a mid-season break without having a run, but has come back again and is in good old order. Fingers crossed he comes home safe and sound, but I think he will run a good race once again.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.