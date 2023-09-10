Eldar Eldarov beats Kyprios in Irish St Leger: Report, reaction, replay

Some layers saw enough to trim Kyprios by a point to 5/1 for the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on British Champions Day with Eldar Eldarov a general 8/1 from 14s.

The pair crossed the line three and a half lengths to the good from Kyprios.

Held-up in a close last by Ryan Moore, he had Eldar Eldarov in his sights with the eventual winners shadowing the front-running Yashin into the straight. Moore started to get more serious as the field straightened up but Kyprios couldn't match the turn of foot shown by Eldar Eldarov as last year's English St Leger winner opened up a clear advantage under David Egan.

Kyprios had missed a large chunk of 2023 with a joint infection which could have brought the curtain down on his career but was sent off the 4/6 favourite for a race he won 12 months ago despite Aidan O'Brien expressing concerns that this would come too soon.

Kyprios carried all before him on the staying scene during a 2022 campaign which culminated in a 20 length success in the Group 1 Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!



It was a first winner in Ireland for Egan despite growing up across the road from the Curragh.

"It's not that I haven't been trying!" he joked.

"I've been coming over a couple of times every year for the last couple of years but I haven't really had any luck but we've done it today. I had my first Classic winner last year, but to do it where I grew up at Osborne Lodge, which is at the five-furlong pole, means a lot. It’s what dreams are made of and for all the team connected with the horse.

“He had a setback coming here for the St Leger Trial so the boss played it safe and took him home to make sure he’d be all right and it was a blessing in disguise.

“My first main job was riding out for Willie McCreery, who I saw today, and he was a great man to learn from and gave me a lot of experience and taught me a lot. I was probably spoiled riding out of my granddad’s (Dessie Hughes) on the yard’s hack but he taught me so much and this win means so much."

Of Eldar Eldarov he said: "He's magic, he's very special.

"He's a horse that had been missing the break on his last couple of runs, we did a little bit of gate work with him and we realised that putting the blind on and taking it off as the gates opened was getting him to jump a lot sharper and that was pivotal in getting the position that I wanted in second place to sort of dictate the race and go when I felt was necessary.

"I had a lot of faith in my horse and he hasn't really got the rub of the green this year. I thought he ran a nice race at Goodwood but we gave Quickthorn too much of a free rein the last day, we were beaten maybe a short-head and a head for second place, he ran a lovely comeback race at York and I think two and a half miles at Ascot stretched him, today is his optimum trip."

Winning trainer Roger Varian said: “It’s a big thrill to win a race like the Irish St Leger and I’m delighted to get Eldar Eldarov winning again. He’s run some great races in defeat this year and it’s nice to win two Legers.

“He’s entered up in France on Arc weekend and there is the two-mile race at Ascot. We might consider Ascot.

“He seems to be really best at a mile and six furlongs, but there aren’t too many of those races around. He deserves to run one more time this year and it’s most likely Ascot.”

He added of the winning rider: “David has been with us since he was 15 or 16 and he’s done really well. He’s come up through the ranks and he’s taken his opportunities. I’m delighted for him and he gave him a very straightforward, uncomplicated ride today.”