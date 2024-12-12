Eddie O’Leary wary of State Man challenge for Brighterdaysahead

Connections of Brighterdaysahead expect to face a “much better” State Man at Leopardstown later this month, with the pair set for a mouthwatering rematch in the December Hurdle.

In the absence of Constitution Hill, the Willie Mullins-trained State Man carried all before him last season, successfully defending the Morgiana Hurdle, the December Hurdle, the Irish Champion Hurdle and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle, as well as lifting the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. He was a short price to make it a Morgiana hat-trick at Punchestown last month, but suffered only his second defeat in 14 completed starts over hurdles for Mullins at the hands of Gordon Elliott’s exciting mare Brighterdaysahead. However, the latter did have the benefit of race fitness after wining on her reappearance at Down Royal three weeks earlier and Eddie O’Leary of Gigginstown House Stud believes she will face a tough test in her bid to confirm the placings over the festive period.

Horse Racing Podcast: Going for Gold