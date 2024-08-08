Ed Crisford considers supplementing Arabian Dusk for Prix Morny at Deauville

Crisford, who trains the filly jointly with his father, Simon, said her other option is the Lowther Stakes at York.

She sprang to prominence when winning the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting and as that race is a Group Two, she would be carrying a penalty at York.

With the Morny being a Group One, and against colts, she would be in receipt of weight from most of her rivals. She would need to be added to the field at a cost of €25,200.

“She’s in at York and there’s the Prix Morny next week as well. We’ll see how she is this week but potentially she could be supplemented for the Prix Morny,” Ed Crisford said on Sky Sports Racing.

“It’s weather related and X,Y,Z but she’s an improving filly and did it very well in the Duchess of Cambridge and I think she’s got a lot more to give, she’s an exciting prospect.

“I think she could definitely stay seven (furlongs) this season but whether we just keep her to six as she’s a very relaxed filly (I don’t know), she can hit the front and prick her ears but she’s a lovely filly and York or Deauville will suit her.”