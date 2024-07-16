Ed Bethell harbouring Hackwood hopes for Regional

Having filled the runner-up spot behind Australian raider Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, last season’s Sprint Cup hero was due to step back up in distance at Newmarket, but was declared a non-runner on Saturday morning due to the rain-softened ground.

The official going at Newbury was described as good to soft, soft in places on Tuesday morning following over 16 millimetres of rain on Monday – but with the weather due to improve ahead of the weekend, trainer Ed Bethell is hopeful he will be able to run his stable star.

“I thought it was going to be on the easy side of good for the July Cup, which all the jockeys said it was, and I thought it was probably best for us to take our time and have a look at this race,” Bethell told Sky Sports Racing.

“Obviously they had rain yesterday, but it looks a very drying week, so hopefully we get a bit of good/good to firm ground on Saturday.

“It was a huge run (at Royal Ascot). It looked like he wanted six furlongs and a flat six like this at Newbury should play to his strengths.

“I’m really looking forward to running him. He’s been a great horse for all of us, so fingers crossed the ground dries out enough for him.”

Regional is the 3/1 favourite for the Hackwood Stakes with Coral, who rate the three-year-old pair of Elite Status and Lake Forest his biggest threats at 100/30 and 4/1 respectively.

Elite Status impressed in the Carnarvon Stakes over the course and distance on his latest outing, while Lake Forest was last seen finishing second to the impressive Inisherin – fifth as a hot favourite for the July Cup – in the Commonwealth Cup at the royal meeting.