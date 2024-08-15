Economics made a winning return to action in Thursday’s Prix Guillaume d’Ornano.
The 10-furlong Group 2 at Deauville was preferred as a restarting point for the subsequently absent impressive Dante winner over a step straight into Group 1 company against Derby winner City Of Troy et al at York next week, and trainer William Haggas will be delighted with what he saw from the son of Night Of Thunder.
Ridden by Tom Marquand, the even-money favourite Economics, who was given a Timeform rating of 121p after a stunning six-length victory over Charlie Appleby's Ancient Wisdom on the Knavesmire in mid-May, showed no ill-effects of the extended layoff and powered home to beat Jayarebe who appeared to get first run.
Economics was held up near the back of the seven-runner field as pace-setter Safwan set a strong gallop and was asked to close up after Sean Levey stole a march on Royal Ascot winner Jayarebe.
Brian Meehan's ace stuck to his guns and came nicely clear of fellow British raider Almaqam in third, but Economics collared him with around half a furlong to go and went on to score by a couple of lengths.
The Prix Guillaume d’Ornano has a rich roll of honour in recent seasons and was won last year by Ace Impact, who went on to Arc de Triomphe glory later in the season. Mishriff took top spot for John Gosden in 2020, while the following year Haggas sent subsequent Group 1 star Dubai Honour to land the spoils under Maxime Guyon.
Paddy Power were quick to cut Economics to 5/1 favourite (from 7/1) for the QIPCO British Champion Stakes, 4/1 from 7/1 for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes and 10/1 (from 16s) for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
