The 10-furlong Group 2 at Deauville was preferred as a restarting point for the subsequently absent impressive Dante winner over a step straight into Group 1 company against Derby winner City Of Troy et al at York next week, and trainer William Haggas will be delighted with what he saw from the son of Night Of Thunder.

Ridden by Tom Marquand, the even-money favourite Economics, who was given a Timeform rating of 121p after a stunning six-length victory over Charlie Appleby's Ancient Wisdom on the Knavesmire in mid-May, showed no ill-effects of the extended layoff and powered home to beat Jayarebe who appeared to get first run.

Economics was held up near the back of the seven-runner field as pace-setter Safwan set a strong gallop and was asked to close up after Sean Levey stole a march on Royal Ascot winner Jayarebe.

Brian Meehan's ace stuck to his guns and came nicely clear of fellow British raider Almaqam in third, but Economics collared him with around half a furlong to go and went on to score by a couple of lengths.