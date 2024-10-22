Economics left 'battered and bruised' after Ascot defeat

William Haggas’ three-year-old went into the contest with a huge reputation having been unbeaten in four starts this season, including the Irish Champion Stakes on his most recent outing.

However, he began to hang under pressure in the closing stages and was eventually beaten three and three-quarter lengths by Anmaat. It was reported by the vet after the race that he had bled from the nose.

“I think he’s fine, he’s a bit battered and bruised but we all are,” Haggas told Sky Sports Racing. “I know it sounds bizarre, but I couldn’t see him being beaten. I thought he wouldn’t mind the ground, I thought he’d get the trip and gallop on well, so I can’t make any excuses.

“He didn’t win and we’ll have to regroup. It didn’t happen, he’s still a good horse in our opinion, with all that went wrong on Saturday, he still wasn’t beaten very far. Hopefully with a good winter off, he’ll be back next year to prove it.

“I don’t know what happened, we’ll have to go to work on him and sort it out. We’ll be taking every precaution.”