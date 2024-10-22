Sporting Life
Economics in full flow at York
Economics left 'battered and bruised' after Ascot defeat

By Sporting Life
15:43 · TUE October 22, 2024

Economics is a bit “battered and bruised” following his defeat in the Qipco Champion Stakes on Saturday.

William Haggas’ three-year-old went into the contest with a huge reputation having been unbeaten in four starts this season, including the Irish Champion Stakes on his most recent outing.

However, he began to hang under pressure in the closing stages and was eventually beaten three and three-quarter lengths by Anmaat. It was reported by the vet after the race that he had bled from the nose.

“I think he’s fine, he’s a bit battered and bruised but we all are,” Haggas told Sky Sports Racing. “I know it sounds bizarre, but I couldn’t see him being beaten. I thought he wouldn’t mind the ground, I thought he’d get the trip and gallop on well, so I can’t make any excuses.

“He didn’t win and we’ll have to regroup. It didn’t happen, he’s still a good horse in our opinion, with all that went wrong on Saturday, he still wasn’t beaten very far. Hopefully with a good winter off, he’ll be back next year to prove it.

“I don’t know what happened, we’ll have to go to work on him and sort it out. We’ll be taking every precaution.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

