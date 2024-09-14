Economics arrives at the top table in Irish Champion and the best could still be to come

Our Ben Linfoot reflects on a brilliant Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes as Economics saw off Auguste Rodin in a thriller.
What if City Of Troy had won the QIPCO 2000 Guineas back in May? Would he have been at Doncaster today for a Triple Crown attempt?
What if Economics had been left in the Betfred Derby back in May? Would he have ended up at Leopardstown today for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes?
Such are the ifs and buts of racing. But if Aidan O’Brien thought he had a stranglehold on the ‘poster boy of the season’ award with his Breeders’ Cup-bound son of Justify, he may have to think again.
City Of Troy wasn’t at Leopardstown for the Irish Champions Festival, O’Brien unusually missing the weekend with his diamond of the season such is the priority of the American dream.
No, he’ll be at Southwell next Friday for an unusual Breeders’ Cup Classic warm up with a battalion of stablemates.
But O’Brien did go into the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes with a quartet from Ballydoyle, making up half the field, and in such a scenario, in usual circumstances, only one outcome is expected.
Last year Auguste Rodin benefitted from a tactical masterclass as he travelled in the slipstream of his stablemates before the red sea parted and Ryan Moore drilled him home by half a length.
On paper, 12 months on, many will have anticipated the same again and, indeed, Auguste Rodin went off a well-backed 9/4 chance despite another bump in the road last time when he was beaten over 11 lengths in the King George.
And things pretty much went to plan. Luxembourg took them along, dictating the gallop. Auguste Rodin was a bit keen early, but Moore soon got him settled in the rear with cover. Economics was forced wide, Moore got in his slipstream.
Pulled wide with two furlongs to go, Auguste Rodin began his challenge. Luxembourg still led, Ghostwriter was second, Economics, ridden more prominently, was responding to Tom Marquand’s questions in third.
Auguste Rodin got rolling and he leaned into and perhaps intimidated Economics, the pair suddenly pulling away from their rivals as class kicked in at the business end. Economics looked to be headed, you sensed he looked beat, but the margins were thin and Marquand conjured one last, brave, effort from the white-faced son of Night Of Thunder.
A thriller and O’Brien had been beaten in his back yard. Beaten by a gutsy and talented horse trained by William Haggas. Economics had arrived.
So could he be the horse of the season? If only Economics and City Of Troy were destined to meet. Alas, it looks unlikely. Troy’s Breeders’ Cup Classic adventure looks a probable swansong either way, while Economics could go for the QIPCO British Champion Stakes at Ascot before embarking on a four-year-old campaign.
Indeed, while for City Of Troy it has always been about his Classic season, for Economics it has been about the long-term project.
The famed Haggas patience. This was just his fifth career start.
Once raced at two, late in his juvenile campaign, his Newmarket fourth remains the only defeat of his career so far. Newbury maiden, six-length Dante, midsummer break, Deauville demolition and now Irish Champion.
His ascent to the top of the table has been both rapid and considered at the same time.
Economics is a super racehorse, classy, a battler, great attitude and the best could still be yet to come. But today, after a pulsating Irish Champion, was the day he proved himself the realist of deals.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.