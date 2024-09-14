Economics arrives at the top table in Irish Champion and the best could still be to come

What if City Of Troy had won the QIPCO 2000 Guineas back in May? Would he have been at Doncaster today for a Triple Crown attempt?

What if Economics had been left in the Betfred Derby back in May? Would he have ended up at Leopardstown today for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes?

Such are the ifs and buts of racing. But if Aidan O’Brien thought he had a stranglehold on the ‘poster boy of the season’ award with his Breeders’ Cup-bound son of Justify, he may have to think again.

City Of Troy wasn’t at Leopardstown for the Irish Champions Festival, O’Brien unusually missing the weekend with his diamond of the season such is the priority of the American dream.

No, he’ll be at Southwell next Friday for an unusual Breeders’ Cup Classic warm up with a battalion of stablemates.

But O’Brien did go into the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes with a quartet from Ballydoyle, making up half the field, and in such a scenario, in usual circumstances, only one outcome is expected.

Last year Auguste Rodin benefitted from a tactical masterclass as he travelled in the slipstream of his stablemates before the red sea parted and Ryan Moore drilled him home by half a length.

On paper, 12 months on, many will have anticipated the same again and, indeed, Auguste Rodin went off a well-backed 9/4 chance despite another bump in the road last time when he was beaten over 11 lengths in the King George.

And things pretty much went to plan. Luxembourg took them along, dictating the gallop. Auguste Rodin was a bit keen early, but Moore soon got him settled in the rear with cover. Economics was forced wide, Moore got in his slipstream.