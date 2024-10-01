Economics and Charyn headline Champions Day fields

Economics and Charyn are two of the star names still in contention following the second entry stage for the five Group races on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

A total of 151 horses have stood their ground across the Champion Stakes, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the British Champions Sprint, the Long Distance Cup and the Fillies & Mares Stakes, with several mouthwatering clashes in prospect. The William Haggas-trained Economics is the likely favourite for the Qipco Champion Stakes as he bids to supplement his victory in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last time out. He may not have things all his own way, however, with French ace Calandagan chief among his likely rivals. Aidan O’Brien’s top-class trio of City Of Troy, Los Angeles and Auguste Rodin are also among the 36 horses still in the mix, but all are being readied for alternative targets, namely the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Japan Cup respectively. As expected, King George hero Goliath has been taken out. Roger Varian’s Charyn will bid to put the seal on his excellent campaign in the QEII, having already struck Group One gold in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville. He was only narrowly denied a top-level hat-trick in the Prix du Moulin on his most recent outing. Varian said: “He’s in great form and Ascot, where he was very good in the Queen Anne, is the plan. “He’s had a terrific season and it might have been even better, as he was arguably a bit unlucky at Longchamp in the Moulin, but at the start of the year we’d have been very happy to settle for what he’s already achieved.”