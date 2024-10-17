Economics and Calandagan declared for Champion Stakes clash

The Qipco Champion Stakes showdown between Economics and Calandagan is on after both were declared for the feature event at Ascot on British Champions Day.

William Haggas is no stranger to saddling the best his Newmarket stable has to offer in this race and Economics bids to become just the seventh horse to bank both the Irish Champion Stakes and British equivalent in the same year after downing Auguste Rodin with an impressive display at Leopardstown. Meanwhile, Francis-Henri Graffard’s French raider Calandagan has already tasted success at Ascot this term when claiming the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting, with the gelded son of Gleneagles last seen chasing home City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York. Fellow French contender Iresine adds further spice to the occasion, representing Jean-Pierre Gauvin, as does Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles, a length and a quarter behind Economics in the Irish Champion, before finishing third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.