Economics and Calandagan declared for Champion Stakes clash

The Qipco Champion Stakes showdown between Economics and Calandagan is on after both were declared for the feature event at Ascot on British Champions Day.
William Haggas is no stranger to saddling the best his Newmarket stable has to offer in this race and Economics bids to become just the seventh horse to bank both the Irish Champion Stakes and British equivalent in the same year after downing Auguste Rodin with an impressive display at Leopardstown.
Meanwhile, Francis-Henri Graffard’s French raider Calandagan has already tasted success at Ascot this term when claiming the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting, with the gelded son of Gleneagles last seen chasing home City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York.
Fellow French contender Iresine adds further spice to the occasion, representing Jean-Pierre Gauvin, as does Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles, a length and a quarter behind Economics in the Irish Champion, before finishing third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
Roger Varian’s Charyn heads the 13 scheduled to go to post for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, attempting to add to his phenomenal season to date.
A winner of the Queen Anne Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois at the highest level, a tactical race on soft ground was his undoing when last seen in the Prix du Moulin.
Dylan Cunha’s Prague is an interesting contender, having been supplemented by connections following his Joel Stakes success recently, with French 2000 Guineas winner Metropolitan and last year’s runner-up Facteur Cheval giving France a strong hand in yet another race on the card.
Kyprios and Trawlerman fought out a titanic tussle 12 months ago and Ballydoyle’s star stayer will have the chance to enhance his flawless season and turn the tables on John and Thady Gosden’s defending champion in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.
Trawlerman’s stablemate Sweet William arrives on the back of a career best in the Doncaster Cup, with Tom Clover saddling an exciting recruit to the British staying division in Al Nayyir, who bolted up at Newmarket last month.
Kinross has been given the chance to reclaim the Qipco British Champions Sprint trophy just two weeks after giving way to Ramatuelle on Arc day, while his main opposition this time could be provided by Haggas’ Haydock Sprint Cup hero Montassib.
A field of 14 go to post for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, where Andrew Balding’s September Stakes winner Kalpana seeks a first Group One success, in a race that also includes Sir Mark Prescott’s Tiffany and Yorkshire Oaks winner Content.
