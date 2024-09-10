Economics and Auguste Rodin among 12 in Irish Champion Stakes

Trained by William Haggas and Aidan O’Brien respectively, Economics will be having his first start at Group One level, while in contrast last year’s winner Auguste Rodin is in search of his seventh Group One triumph. O’Brien also retains the option of Irish Derby hero Los Angeles, 2022 winner Luxembourg, Continuous and Hans Andersen.

Japanese raider Shin Emperor adds further spice, with Clive Cox’s Ghostwriter and Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme furthering the British challenge.

A strong French contingent is in prospect, with Zarakem and Facteur Cheval left in by Jerome Reynier, while Metropolitan, the French 2000 Guineas winner, is still possible for Mario Baratti.

The first of six Group Ones across the two-day Irish Champions Festival is the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes, for which 14 fillies have stood their ground.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna will line up chasing a Group One hat-trick after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Falmouth at Newmarket, while the Burke-trained Fallen Angel – who beat Porta Fortuna in the Moyglare Stud Stakes 12 months ago – is set to make her first appearance since claiming Classic glory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May.

George Boughey’s Soprano could also travel from Britain, Jancis is set to put her unbeaten record on the line for Willie McCreery and Aidan O’Brien will rely on Ylang Ylang.