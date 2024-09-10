Economics and Auguste Rodin among 12 in Irish Champion Stakes

Economics and Auguste Rodin are among 12 high-class contenders left in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at the confirmation stage for Saturday’s Leopardstown showpiece.
Trained by William Haggas and Aidan O’Brien respectively, Economics will be having his first start at Group One level, while in contrast last year’s winner Auguste Rodin is in search of his seventh Group One triumph. O’Brien also retains the option of Irish Derby hero Los Angeles, 2022 winner Luxembourg, Continuous and Hans Andersen.
Japanese raider Shin Emperor adds further spice, with Clive Cox’s Ghostwriter and Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme furthering the British challenge.
A strong French contingent is in prospect, with Zarakem and Facteur Cheval left in by Jerome Reynier, while Metropolitan, the French 2000 Guineas winner, is still possible for Mario Baratti.
The first of six Group Ones across the two-day Irish Champions Festival is the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes, for which 14 fillies have stood their ground.
Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna will line up chasing a Group One hat-trick after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Falmouth at Newmarket, while the Burke-trained Fallen Angel – who beat Porta Fortuna in the Moyglare Stud Stakes 12 months ago – is set to make her first appearance since claiming Classic glory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May.
George Boughey’s Soprano could also travel from Britain, Jancis is set to put her unbeaten record on the line for Willie McCreery and Aidan O’Brien will rely on Ylang Ylang.
Sunday’s Curragh card is centred around the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, in which Ballydoyle’s star stayer Kyprios takes top billing.
The six-year-old was a beaten odds-on favourite when defending his crown in last year’s renewal, but has reestablished himself as the top dog in the division by winning each of his four starts this season, including big-race victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup.
He might not have things all his own way this weekend, with his high-class stablemate Continuous among his potential rivals along with Marco Botti’s Giavellotto and the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban.
Archie Watson’s dual Group One winner Bradsell heads the British challenge for the Group One Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes, with George Boughey’s Believing and Ken Condon’s defending champion Moss Tucker also among the 20 contenders.
Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of the eight fillies in the mix for the Moyglare Stud Stakes, with the unbeaten Bedtime Story the likely favourite.
Promising stern opposition though are the Ger Lyons-trained course and distance winner Red Letter and Simmering, who has been supplemented by Ollie Sangster after winning a Group Three at Ascot and a Group Two in France on her last two starts.
O’Brien’s Henri Matisse heads a potential field of 10 runners in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes. The dual Group Two winner could be joined by stable companions Rock Of Cashel and The Parthenon, while Joseph O’Brien has both Cowardofthecounty and Scorthy Champ in the mix.
Hill Road is another worthy participant for Adrian Murray, while Charlie Appleby has supplemented the Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City, meaning he could head a British trio comprising of Wolf Of Badenoch and Seagulls Eleven, both trained by Hugo Palmer.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.