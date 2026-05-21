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Mikael Barzalona celebrates on Daryz
Mikael Barzalona celebrates on Daryz

Easy for Daryz in Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp

Horse Racing
Thu May 21, 2026 · 1h ago

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz continued the perfect start to his season with a very easy victory in the Group 1 Prix Aga Khan IV (Prix d'Ispahan) at Longchamp.

Francis-Henri Graffard's four-year-old son of Sea The Stars returned with a win in the Group 1 Prix Ganay over the extended 10 furlongs at the same track last month in impressive fashion and he was just as stylish again on Thursday evening.

Dropped further in trip to the nine-and-a-half furlongs of this prestigious Group 1, he tanked through the race under Mickael Barzalona and stretched clear under hands and heels riding for a cosy three-and-a-half length victory at odds of 30/100.

On this evidence he can further add to his Group 1 haul over 10 furlongs before he bids to retain his Arc title later in the season and he would be a big draw in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot on June 17.

Paddy Power left him unchanged at 6/4 for that assignment and clipped him into 4/1 favouritism from 9/2 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Owner Princess Zahra of Aga Khan Studs told Sky Sports Racing: "He was cool as a cucumber, to have a horse so flexible in terms of distance and steady in terms of performance [is amazing].

"He didn't seem to be bothered by anything in the race.

"He's fantastic. He [Barzalona] said the horse jumped the shadows, he jumped three times, but he said he was completely relaxed, in his own tempo, not fussed or rushed.

"Being a May foal he was a slow developer and now we see the fully developed racehorse."

UNSTOPPABLE! Arc hero DARYZ rockets to victory in the Prix Aga Khan IV!

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