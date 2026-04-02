Easter Aces: Racing tips including at Newcastle and Fairyhouse

There are competitive cards at Musselburgh and Haydock on Saturday. Can you please give us a horse to note?

AA: I’m hoping Vincenzo Peruggia can build on the promise of his Beverley win in the first race at Musselburgh (13:25). That may not have been the strongest race, but he won doing handstands, impressing with how well he stretched clear in the final furlong. Things didn’t go to plan in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood afterwards, but he shaped much better than the bare result, travelling well for a long way and given an easy time of it after the eventual winner bumped him around two furlongs out. He’s a nice type physically, a lengthy colt with scope who should come into his own this season. An opening mark of 91 may not be a gift, but he’s a horse we are yet to see the best of and this race isn’t quite as strong as it could have been after the declaration stage. A mile will suit him well, Charlie Johnston has his string in good order and this small-field scenario should be in his favour around a sharp track if ridden positively once more.

JI: The Final of the Middle Series for veterans at Haydock (15:20) looks super competitive but Triple Trade should go well at decent odds. He won at Cheltenham and a qualifier for this race at Sandown earlier this season and then ran well to dead-heat for third behind relative youngsters Donnacha and Grand National hope Jagwar in a premier handicap at Cheltenham on Trials Day. Triple Trade’s last run when fourth in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury needs overlooking, but the placed horses have advertised that form since and he’s back against fellow veterans now.

TM: Brookside La was a non-runner when well fancied at Kelso a couple of weeks ago and again looks of interest in the three-mile novice handicap hurdle (16:30) at Haydock. Brookside La made a successful handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day and then showed even better form in defeat when third in a big-field handicap over 21 furlongs at Haydock in January, sticking to his task in the style of one who would benefit from a step up in trip. He hasn't been seen out since that creditable effort but the form has been boosted by the winner Judicial Deference winning at Kelso last month and the Haydock runner-up, Below The Radar, finishing placed on his next couple of starts, including in a useful and competitive handicap at Uttoxeter.