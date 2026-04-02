Easter Aces: Racing tips including at Newcastle and Fairyhouse

Andrew Asquith, John Ingles and Tony McFadden assess the Easter action, including the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Monday.
There are competitive cards at Musselburgh and Haydock on Saturday. Can you please give us a horse to note?
AA: I’m hoping Vincenzo Peruggia can build on the promise of his Beverley win in the first race at Musselburgh (13:25). That may not have been the strongest race, but he won doing handstands, impressing with how well he stretched clear in the final furlong. Things didn’t go to plan in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood afterwards, but he shaped much better than the bare result, travelling well for a long way and given an easy time of it after the eventual winner bumped him around two furlongs out. He’s a nice type physically, a lengthy colt with scope who should come into his own this season. An opening mark of 91 may not be a gift, but he’s a horse we are yet to see the best of and this race isn’t quite as strong as it could have been after the declaration stage. A mile will suit him well, Charlie Johnston has his string in good order and this small-field scenario should be in his favour around a sharp track if ridden positively once more.
JI: The Final of the Middle Series for veterans at Haydock (15:20) looks super competitive but Triple Trade should go well at decent odds. He won at Cheltenham and a qualifier for this race at Sandown earlier this season and then ran well to dead-heat for third behind relative youngsters Donnacha and Grand National hope Jagwar in a premier handicap at Cheltenham on Trials Day. Triple Trade’s last run when fourth in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury needs overlooking, but the placed horses have advertised that form since and he’s back against fellow veterans now.
TM: Brookside La was a non-runner when well fancied at Kelso a couple of weeks ago and again looks of interest in the three-mile novice handicap hurdle (16:30) at Haydock. Brookside La made a successful handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day and then showed even better form in defeat when third in a big-field handicap over 21 furlongs at Haydock in January, sticking to his task in the style of one who would benefit from a step up in trip. He hasn't been seen out since that creditable effort but the form has been boosted by the winner Judicial Deference winning at Kelso last month and the Haydock runner-up, Below The Radar, finishing placed on his next couple of starts, including in a useful and competitive handicap at Uttoxeter.
Who is at the top of your shortlist for the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday?
AA: Flicker of Hope made very good progress on his first three starts over fences this season, looking the right type for this race when winning his second start in this sphere in a novice over an extended three miles at Naas in January. He comfortably beat Kurasso Blue on that occasion, strong at the finish having jumped well throughout, and he possibly found the race coming too soon when pulled up at the same course just 16 days later. Flicker of Hope has been freshened up since and an opening mark of 144 could prove a lenient one now making his handicap debut over fences, with this marathon trip likely to bring about further improvement.
JI: It would be a great story if Uhavemeinstitches were to win this as her dam Bluesea Cracker ploughed through heavy ground to win the race in 2010 for the same stable, that of James Motherway, and her daughter, who’s an improving novice, could well be a chip off the same block. It could be significant, though, that Emmet Mullins is pitching Soldier In Milan into this on his handicap debut. He started off in a bumper at last year’s Punchestown Festival beating the future Turners winner King Rasko Grey and has gone straight over fences since. You can see why on pedigree as his dam is a half-sister to Oscar Time who was not only runner-up to Bluesea Cracker in this race but also second in the following season’s Grand National at Aintree.
TM: Better Times Ahead looks to have the right sort of credentials. He was successful in the Porterstown Handicap Chase over the same course and distance in November, proving his stamina for this marathon test, and he then posted an even better effort when only narrowly denied in the valuable Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park, finishing well clear of the third in a race that was a thorough slog. He was down the field over hurdles at Naas last month, but it's easy to overlook that effort given the marked drop in trip and he's likely to prove a different proposition faced with this stamina test. He can add to his fine record in handicap chases this season.
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