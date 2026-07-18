Earth Shot Irish Oaks favourite with Thundering On non-runner

Joseph O’Brien’s charge was a brilliant winner of the Betfred Oaks at Epsom and was due to bid to bounce back from her defeat in the Pretty Polly Stakes back at ten furlongs last time.

However she was declared a non-runner at 08:24 as she was off her feed.

In her absence the Ribblesdale winner is now 11/4 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power to win the Classic. Johanna Walsh, touched off by the market leader at Ascot, is next best at 4/1 alongside beaten Epsom favorite Amelia Earhart for Aidan O’Brien.