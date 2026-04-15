Earl Of Sefton report and replay: Damysus impressive winner

The son of Frankel travelled powerfully throughout under James Doyle who brought the 7/4 favourite through to lead approaching The Dip.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “We ran him in the Derby last season and it wasn’t not staying that got him beat that day, he got upset in the stalls, kicked the gate and had a nasty cut behind.

“I’ve always felt he’s quite quick, he travels powerfully. Last year he travelled strong but when he won the Darley here last year, he won but not as I hoped. But today he showed he’s got gears and John and Thady have done a fantastic job, minding him and bringing him on slowly.

“Hopefully it’s paying dividends. He’s a stronger horse and has been working like he might do something like this. It’s always nice when they back that up.”

John Gosden said: “He had done nice work at home, but that race will put him where you want him. He has done it well. I thought the Cambridgeshire winner would be the one to beat, but he has been training nicely.

“He is not a big horse, but he is more powerful now. I think, as James said, when he asked him to go, the acceleration was instant. He is a mature horse as a four-year-old. We will see where we go, but anything from a mile to a mile and a quarter is what James felt.

“That acceleration has always been there, but he is a stronger horse now, so he can put it together more as a four-year-old. He was idling a little bit out in front, but I couldn’t be more pleased with him

“He has won Group Threes, we will see what we can do in the Group Twos, then have a look at the Group Ones. I wouldn't be frightened of looking at a Prix d’Ispahan, or something like that. That wouldn’t be out of the question at all.