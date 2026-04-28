Eachtotheirown at Punchestown as Barry Connell and Sean Flanagan land Grade 1 glory

The seven-year-old won a handicap hurdle at Thurles in January but was well beaten by 23 lengths in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle when only 10th at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, he settled better today in front in the first-time hood and made all the running without seeing another rival.

El Cairos briefly threatened off the home bend but his challenge quickly faltered and it was left to Blake to chase home the winner from a remote position.

Blake was four-and-a-quarter lengths away in second at the line, though, with Le Labo running on for third.

A delighted Flanagan was winning his ninth Grade 1 and he said: "He'd been so keen the last day we said we just leave him all the way. He'll probably stay a little bit further and they went a nice gallop without going mad.

"He was quick and slick so happy days. We're delighted with that.

"To look at him he's a gorgeous big Westerner and he'll jump a fence."

Paddy Power introduced the winner at 40/1 in their Arkle betting for next year's Cheltenham Festival.