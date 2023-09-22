Dundalk racing tips: Expert view from Fran Berry

Leading Irish expert Fran Berry marks your card at Dundalk this evening, exclusively for Sporting Life Plus.

Dundalk tips: Friday, September 22 1pt e.w. Emerald Banner in 4.50 Dundalk at 15/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt e.w. Taxiing in 8.00 Dundalk at 18/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Blackstone Cliff in 8.30 Dundalk at 13/2 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Dundalk is back with a bang and eight races, starting with a fascinating juvenile event. This opening race revolves around Alabama who should be hard to beat, but you just have a suspicion he may not be putting it all in and he's still seeking a first win after six starts. Aidan O'Brien's colt is obviously entitled to win but given the shape of the race, EMERALD BANNER is worth an each-way bet. She has shaped with definite promise in all three starts and is open to more improvement.

She may prefer an extra furlong but the Polytrack should suit her well as she's a daughter of Starspangledbanner. Her full-sister Millisle won the Cheveley Park and she thrived on good ground so with this horse's experience, combined with the favourite potentially looking a bit vulnerable. Two divisions of the low-grade 10-furlong handicap round out the card but they're both competitive and in the first of the two, Draco Pulchrac has a good course record and ran well at Down Royal two weeks ago. However, one who reopposes tonight is TAXIING, who was making her handicap debut at Down Royal. In comparison to the ground-saving run enjoyed by the winner, Taxiing found herself wide and towards the rear for most of the race.

However, inside the final furlong the penny dropped and she stayed on to be beaten just five lengths in fourth. Given she's got an American pedigree, switching to the Polytrack could be suitable. Despite being drawn wide in stall 15, she's worth an each-way play. In division two, BLACKSTONE CLIFF is a three-time course and distance winner here at Dundalk. On his third run for his current trainer he shaped with definite promise at Roscommon when racing over 12 furlongs last month.

It looked like he didn't quite get the trip that day, fading late on to be sixth. Off a pound lower than his last winning mark, and back at Dundalk over a shorter trip, he's worth an each-way interest with Ben Coen taking the ride. Published at 0954 BST on 22/09/23