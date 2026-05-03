Duke Of Cambridge Stakes target for Andrew Balding trained Blue Bolt

On the back of that success, Balding will now take aim at the mile Group Two test at the Royal meeting on June 17 with the Juddmonte-owned filly.

Having ended last season with a fine third on her Group One debut in the BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket, the daughter of Blue Point made the most of a drop back in class to Listed company in the Fitzdares Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

Balding said: “It was lovely to see her win at Goodwood and get the season rolling on the right note as she is a very high-class filly. She did well as they didn’t go a strong gallop and the runner-up had first run in effect, but she got on top at the end and Colin (Keane) was pleased.

“She would have been about 90% ready for that and will come on for that run. She will now go for the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot as that has always been her target.

“If she happens to run well in that then we could bounce on into something like a Falmouth Stakes.”

Stablemate See The Fire will return to York on her next start in a bid to defend her crown in the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes. The daughter of Sea The Stars will head to the Knavesmire in good spirits after bagging the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Nottinghamshire Oaks at Nottingham.

Balding added: “All being well See The Fire will go back to defend her crown in the Middleton up at York, subject to her working satisfactory in the week.

“We know she loves York and, as long as there is not too much rain, we know it is a good fit for her.

“We could have gone straight to the Middleton with her but last year she needed her first run and so we were keen to get a run somewhere to blow the cobwebs away. She should go to the Middleton in good form.”