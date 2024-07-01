Dubai Honour heading to King George

William Haggas is planning to roll the dice in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes with Dubai Honour following his Group One victory in France on Sunday.
Already a dual winner at the highest level in Australia, the six-year-old added a major European prize to his CV when landing the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in the hands of Tom Marquand.
Haggas is fully aware his stable stalwart will face a far sterner test in Ascot’s midsummer highlight on July 27, but is happy to let him take his chance.
Reflecting on his French success, the Somerville Lodge handler said: “I was hoping he could do something like that. I’ve always believed him to be better right-handed, but he was good left-handed yesterday.
“He was always travelling well, it was a good set-up for him and he did well. I watched him all the way round and to me he never looked like he was going to get beaten.
“He doesn’t get much credit, but he’s a pretty good horse. Maybe he’s just getting his act together aged six or maybe we’re just getting the hang of him. I think he might go for the King George, I don’t see that we’ve got anything to lose.”
