Dubai Honour heading to King George

Already a dual winner at the highest level in Australia, the six-year-old added a major European prize to his CV when landing the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in the hands of Tom Marquand.

Haggas is fully aware his stable stalwart will face a far sterner test in Ascot’s midsummer highlight on July 27, but is happy to let him take his chance.

Reflecting on his French success, the Somerville Lodge handler said: “I was hoping he could do something like that. I’ve always believed him to be better right-handed, but he was good left-handed yesterday.

“He was always travelling well, it was a good set-up for him and he did well. I watched him all the way round and to me he never looked like he was going to get beaten.

“He doesn’t get much credit, but he’s a pretty good horse. Maybe he’s just getting his act together aged six or maybe we’re just getting the hang of him. I think he might go for the King George, I don’t see that we’ve got anything to lose.”