The Ballydolye maestro confirmed Christmas Day, winner of the Epsom Downs showpiece, and Benvenuto Cellini, who finished tenth before later being deemed a non-runner in the same race, could take their place in the Irish Classic, alongside Pierre Bonnard and Action.

And O’Brien, who is chasing a record extending 18th win in the race, could further strengthen his team in the 1.25 million euro prize by giving Causeway a quick turnaround following his battling success in the Group Two prize at the Royal meeting on Friday.

The trainer said: “The plan at the moment is for the four Epsom horses to stay in and Causeway is also a possibility. What we will run will come out of that, and it could be that we run three, four or five in the race. We always thought that those horses were the horses for it. The horses that ran at Epsom Downs seem fine so far. It will be interesting to see what happens as we will all learn a lot, hopefully the ground will be nice.”