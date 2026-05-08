Dual Derby winner Lambourn battles to victory in Huxley Stakes

Dual Derby winner Lambourn made a winning return to action in the Deepbridge Huxley Stakes at Chester.

Ryan Moore pushed the 6/4 favourite to the front after half a furlong and he was to stay there despite being niggled along for much of the contest. Bay City Roller (9/2) looked a big threat when alongside and on the bridle under a red-hot Oisin Murphy before the final turn, but the winner dug deep and fended him off to score by a neck. He was cut to 10/1 from 14s by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Coolmore Coronation Cup at Epsom next month.

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