Dreamy continues perfect start to her career | Curragh Saturday review & replays

A review of the action from the Curragh on Saturday where Dreamy ran out an impressive winner.
Dreamy made it two wins in as many starts with a comfortable victory in the Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh.
A debut winner in a valuable maiden at Goodwood at the start of the month, Dreamy boasts an excellent pedigree as a daughter of American Pharoah out of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry.
Sent off the 6/5 favourite for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, Dreamy always looked in control on her first attempt in Group Three company, kicking for home over furlong out.
Fiery Lucy and Alla Stella put up a strong challenge, but Dreamy had their measure, winning by a length and a half and a short head.
Betfair make her a 10/1 chance from 25s for the Fillies’ Mile, while offering the same price about her in the Oaks next year.
“I’m delighted with her, she’s lovely,” said O’Brien.
“Ryan is very impressed with her. She’s a baby and he was minding and teaching her. She’s a fine, big mare.
“We’ll see whether we go again or not this year, she doesn’t have to.
“Ryan said she was never really engaging at all until they came beside her.”
When asked if she could be a possible Oaks filly, he added: “I’d say that’s what she is, a big Oaks filly.”
Ides Of March enhanced his already fine reputation with a comprehensive win in the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh.
Fourth at the first attempt back in June, Ides Of March then suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of stablemate The Lion In Winter on his second start, with that rival going on to land the Acomb Stakes at York.
Ides Of March finally opened his account at the third time of asking over six furlongs at this track earlier in the month and Aidan O’Brien opted to stick to the sprint trip for this Group Three task.
Ridden with supreme confidence by Ryan Moore, Ides Of March travelled well through the early stages before asserting his authority in the last two furlongs.
The 2/5 favourite passed the post with three-and-a-quarter lengths to spare over Usdi Atohi with Rudi’s Apple nearly two lengths further back in third.
Ides Of March holds a clutch of autumn entries but O’Brien has pinpointed the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 28 as a likely target.
“He was professional and grew up a lot from the last day,” said O’Brien.
“I’m delighted and we’ll look at the Middle Park with him now. He’s a powerful, fast horse and he finds it easy to go quick. He’s big and he’s strong.
“He was going very easy through the race before Ryan started to let him go.
“I think he’s versatile (ground-wise). Wootton Bassetts handle soft ground as well and he handles fast ground very easy, he’s a very good mover.
“The mare (his dam Nickname) was a very good mare in America (Grade One winner).”
