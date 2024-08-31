Dreamy continues perfect start to her career | Curragh Saturday review & replays

Dreamy made it two wins in as many starts with a comfortable victory in the Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh.

A debut winner in a valuable maiden at Goodwood at the start of the month, Dreamy boasts an excellent pedigree as a daughter of American Pharoah out of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry.

Sent off the 6/5 favourite for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, Dreamy always looked in control on her first attempt in Group Three company, kicking for home over furlong out.

Fiery Lucy and Alla Stella put up a strong challenge, but Dreamy had their measure, winning by a length and a half and a short head.

Betfair make her a 10/1 chance from 25s for the Fillies’ Mile, while offering the same price about her in the Oaks next year.

“I’m delighted with her, she’s lovely,” said O’Brien.

“Ryan is very impressed with her. She’s a baby and he was minding and teaching her. She’s a fine, big mare.

“We’ll see whether we go again or not this year, she doesn’t have to.

“Ryan said she was never really engaging at all until they came beside her.”

When asked if she could be a possible Oaks filly, he added: “I’d say that’s what she is, a big Oaks filly.”