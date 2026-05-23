Dreamasar wins opener at Haydock

After returning with a victory in a handicap at Salisbury last month, the daughter of Masar took a step up to Listed company in her stride when knuckling down well late on in the extended mile and a quarter contest.

All eyes before the race were on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Friendly Soul, who was making her first start since landing the 2024 Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp in October 2024.

However, having travelled strongly into the race the 2-1 favourite was swiftly pulled up by Oisin Murphy after appearing to have taken a false step just outside the two furlong pole.

With Friendly Soul out of contention it left Revoir and Dreamasar to battle it during the final furlong, but it was to be the latter who was to emerge victorious with Kieran Shoemark driving his mount out to score by half a length.

Matty Hicks, pupil assistant, said of the 8/1 winner: “She is from a lovely family and they always take a bit of time. We were very patient with her last year with this year in mind. She is probably not quite as fast as Dreamloper and she is probably a bit more stamina based.

“She won very nicely at Salisbury and with a mark in the nineties the owners were keen to try and get some black type so it has worked out perfectly today with that bit more ease in the ground.

“I think if she had finished in the first three everyone would have been delighted. To win is perfect really, but it was a hot race.

“I think Kieran is happy with ten furlongs for now. She is relaxing well over the trip. There is stamina in the family, but I think ten furlongs is what she wants for now and there is no reason to change what is working.

“Hopefully we can look at Group Three now and work our way through the grades and see where we end up.”