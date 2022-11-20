Doyle dreaming big with Monbeg Park

The 9/4 winner had run with promise on his debut at Galway, and now looks set for a Grade One target.

The odds-on Seabank Bistro gave chase for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, but was soon fighting a losing battle and it was Will Do who proved second best to the two-and-three-quarter-length winner.

Bryan Cooper’s mount travelled with ease in behind long-time leader Top Speed, before kicking on rounding the turn for home.

“We’ve never had anything like him, he’s very special, and when he jumps a fence we’ll see the best of him,” said Doyle.

“We’re selling men and it’s just by default we still have him. He jumped the last in his four-year-old maiden and sprained his front joint. He couldn’t go to the sales then and we just got left with him.

“Donnchadh and Eamonn (brothers) have a share in him as well and it’s grand to have him. He’s really one to look forward to.

“If the barrel runs dry we might have to sell some day, but we’ll dream big with him. A step up in trip won’t be a problem and he’s by Walk In The Park and everyone wants one.”

He added: “We’ll work back from Cheltenham and we’ll probably go to Naas in January (Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Hurdle). That will tell us where to go.

“It’s grand to win today anyway and it’s a grand day to have a winner.”

