Down Royal Saturday: Gordon Elliott dominates as Gerri Colombe wins feature

Betfair and Paddy Power cut Gerri Colombe to 5/1 from 6s for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with Sky Bet 4/1 from the same price. He was matched at 50/1 in running on the exchange during Saturday’s race.

However Jack Kennedy conjured a tremendous late rally from the 4/7 favourite who stayed on powerfully to overhaul his rival in the dying strides and win by a neck.

Gerri Colombe was a fourth successive winner for the trainer on Saturday's card but looked booked for only third as eventual runner-up Envoi Allen led Elliott’s other runner Conflated over the last.

In the end he won five of the seven Saturday races - and 11 of the 14 over the course of the 48 hours.

Elliott said: “We were delighted with him – we knew there would be improvement in him today, his first run in open company. As Brian (Acheson, of owner Robcour) said, he only came back in on September 19, so there’s loads of improvement.

“We’ll have one run now and then the Gold Cup. He showed that he is in the mix now for the Gold Cup, he stays very well and that’s what you need.

“I was delighted that he settled into a rhythm, the other horse (Conflated) was going a bit left and was taking Jack’s horse’s eye off the fence a bit. I was a bit worried the whole way because Conflated does go left, but I did tell Jack to give him a bit of light and get him into a rhythm.

“Jack said he was a bit rusty early, but I thought he was pretty much foot-perfect apart from one for a novice stepping into open company. The sky is the limit. He’s a great horse because he shows you absolutely nothing at home – he’s very laid-back, he’s a gentleman.”

Gerri takes aim at Gold Cup winner

Gerri Colombe has suffered just one defeat under rules, when edged out in last season’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott added: “We were all gutted coming out of Cheltenham last year, it just didn’t happen for us on the day but, in fairness to Brian, he said ‘we will be back here in 12 months time’.

“Willie’s horse (Mullins, Galopin Des Champs) is very, very good but this horse has a great attitude and, as I said, he is only back in eight weeks. That’s why I think three miles and two furlongs is going to suit him perfectly.”

Rest of the action

Elliott, successful in six of the seven races on Friday, had earlier struck with Wodhooh (1/4), Down Memory Lane (2/7) and Magic Tricks (5/1) and when Ash Tree Meadow (8/15) sauntered to victory over his sole rival in the novice chase he looked on course to go through the card.

However Reddys Island could 'only' finish third in the handicap chase before 4/5 favourite Cleatus Poolaw found Big Dee too good in the closing bumper.

For food measure Elliott also saddled a double at Gowran Park too with Harmonya Maker (5/2) and Western Fold (15/8).