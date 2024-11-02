Down Royal review and free video replays | Romeo Coolio in Royal Bond frame

A review of the pick of the action from Down Royal on Saturday where Romeo Coolio put himself in line for a tilt at the Royal Bond.
Romeo Coolio (2/13 favourite) made a copybook start to his hurdling career in the Tayto Group Maiden Hurdle.
The winning pointer enjoyed a good season in bumpers, winning on debut before finishing second and fifth at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals and Gordon Elliott will be aiming high with the five-year-old in his first season over hurdles.
"He jumped class," the winning trainer said.
"He's a lot stronger now. Definitely stay (at) two miles. I'd imagine he'll go to the Royal Bond now all being well."
Elliott made it two on the day when Kala Conti (4/1) obliged under Carl Millar in the Eventsec Handicap Hurdle. The juvenile was making her handicap debut and first start since finishing a close fifth in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle in February.
Millar said: "She settled in behind and jumped brilliant, she was good. She didn't get too badly hampered (by a faller) and seemed fine to continue. She took a little blow after the third last, and I kept holding on to her, and missed the second last but was very gutsy and showed plenty when I asked her to quicken from the last."
Elliott had won the opening Lisburn And Castlereagh City Council 3-Y-O Hurdle six times in nine years but his Lakota Blue was weak in the market and no match for 11/10 favourite Prairie Angel.
Danny Mullins was standing in for the sidelined JJ Slevin aboard Joseph O'Brien's charge and enjoyed a comfortable success.
"I wouldn't want to see him rushing back when I'm getting these kind of rides," joked Mullins.
"I was hopeful but the Gigginstown could have been anything and looked a fine horse, even walking round at the start beside us but they probably took a blow today and our sharpness, had the edge race fitness, and jumping experience. This one's going the right way, probably still a fraction raw today and she's going to improve as a hurdler again."
There was a surprise winner of the Eventco Marquees Handicap Chase as History Of Fashion (40/1) struck for Harry Sexton and Pat Fahy. The winner had pulled up the last twice and was winning for only the second time over fences in 26 attempts.
