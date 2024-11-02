Down Royal review and free video replays | Romeo Coolio in Royal Bond frame

Romeo Coolio (2/13 favourite) made a copybook start to his hurdling career in the Tayto Group Maiden Hurdle.

The winning pointer enjoyed a good season in bumpers, winning on debut before finishing second and fifth at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals and Gordon Elliott will be aiming high with the five-year-old in his first season over hurdles.

"He jumped class," the winning trainer said.

"He's a lot stronger now. Definitely stay (at) two miles. I'd imagine he'll go to the Royal Bond now all being well."

Elliott made it two on the day when Kala Conti (4/1) obliged under Carl Millar in the Eventsec Handicap Hurdle. The juvenile was making her handicap debut and first start since finishing a close fifth in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle in February.

Millar said: "She settled in behind and jumped brilliant, she was good. She didn't get too badly hampered (by a faller) and seemed fine to continue. She took a little blow after the third last, and I kept holding on to her, and missed the second last but was very gutsy and showed plenty when I asked her to quicken from the last."