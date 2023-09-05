Doom and gloom for 1/25 backers at Ripon after shortest-priced loser since 1948 shocker

Just two runners lined up for the William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Maiden Fillies' Stakes, Doom, an 82-rated daughter of Dubawi having her fifth start, and the Karl Burke-trained newcomer, Karmology.

£407,000 of the £451,000 matched on the Betfair Exchange on the race was on the 1/25 favourite, who also burnt the fingers of in-running punters after £11,000 was matched at 1.01 during the race.

Karmology (SP 9/1) was matched at 110 but got up to win by a length.

Royal Forest, another 1/25 shot who was second at Ascot in September 1948, has held the shortest-priced beaten horse record alone for 75 years, but now he shares the burden with Doom.

Tree Of Liberty was beaten at 1/20 at Ludlow in 2018, with Triple Dip beaten at the same price at Lingfield in 2015.

WATCH: Doom gets beat at 1/25!