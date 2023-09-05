Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Karmology beats 1/25 favourite Doom
Karmology beats 1/25 favourite Doom

Doom and gloom for 1/25 backers at Ripon after shortest-priced loser since 1948 shocker

By Sporting Life
18:18 · TUE September 05, 2023

William Haggas' Doom was beaten at 1/25 at Ripon on Tuesday - making her the shortest-priced loser in the UK since 1948.

Just two runners lined up for the William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Maiden Fillies' Stakes, Doom, an 82-rated daughter of Dubawi having her fifth start, and the Karl Burke-trained newcomer, Karmology.

£407,000 of the £451,000 matched on the Betfair Exchange on the race was on the 1/25 favourite, who also burnt the fingers of in-running punters after £11,000 was matched at 1.01 during the race.

Karmology (SP 9/1) was matched at 110 but got up to win by a length.

Royal Forest, another 1/25 shot who was second at Ascot in September 1948, has held the shortest-priced beaten horse record alone for 75 years, but now he shares the burden with Doom.

Tree Of Liberty was beaten at 1/20 at Ludlow in 2018, with Triple Dip beaten at the same price at Lingfield in 2015.

WATCH: Doom gets beat at 1/25!

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Reaction from winning trainer

Burke told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s a nice filly but she’s a work in progress, very much one for next year over a longer trip.

“I really only entered her for the race because it was on our doorstep and there wasn’t many entries.

“I said to the owners there were no races over a mile and a quarter for her until the end of the month so we may as well run for the education.

“I think all the Newmarket trainers, apart from William, must have had a late night and never followed the (declaration) tracking so it worked out really well.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING